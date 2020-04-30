Teenage cricketer Bashir was brutally tortured by Indian occupation forces before being shot dead.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of a 17 year old innocent Kashmiri by the occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the extra-judicial killings, torture in custody, enforced disappearances and incarcerations have become a norm in IIOJK to suppress the Kashmiris.

Reportedly, the teenage cricketer Zakir Bashir was brutally tortured by the Indian occupation forces before being shot dead.

The spokesperson said, during this year alone, the Indian occupation forces have extra-judicially killed 57 innocent Kashmiris; arbitrarily detained and arrested 350 Kashmiris; and destroyed 58 houses of the Kashmiri people.

He urged the international community to fulfill its obligation of protecting defenceless Kashmiris against the egregious human rights violations in IIOJK and hold India accountable for its serious crimes against humanity.