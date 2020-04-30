Asif Ali Zardari hospitalized after his health deteriorates

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has been shifted to hospital after his health suddenly deteriorated.



Sources told that Asif Ali Zardari is under treatment at Zia-ud-Din Hospital in Karachi where doctors have conducted his different medical tests.



PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has arrived in Karachi from Islamabad while ex-president’s daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto has also reached Karachi from Dubai.