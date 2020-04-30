'I have not given any wrong statement before the LHC.'

LAHORE (Online) - Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has suspended show cause notice issued by Lahore High Court (LHC) to SP Sadar Lahore Hafiz ur Rehman Bugti.

A division bench of SC comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took up the petition filed by SP Sadar Lahore for hearing Friday.

Punjab government and others have been made respondents in the petition.

SP Sadar took the plea that complete facts were not placed before LHC and bid has been made to mislead high court by telling wrong facts.

“I have not given any wrong statement before the LHC. Still, LHC issued show cause notice to me," said Bugti.

He prayed the SC to suspend the show cause notice issued by LHC. SC stayed the ongoing proceedings against SP Sadar Lahore Hafiz ur Rehman Bugti in LHC.