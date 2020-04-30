'Who was using the vehicles seized by NAB?'

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani has demanded NAB to arrest Haleem Adil Sheikh saying allegations of land grabbing against the PTI leader are true.

Talking to media in Karachi, Sindh education minister said the entire NAB is distressed over my demand of arresting Haleem Adil Sheikh. “I did not expect NAB to react like this on demand of Haleem Adil’s arrest,” he added.

“Haleem Adil Sheikh illegally sold lands to people. The National Accountability Bureau is being unfair to the respected people of the country. Many people have commintted suicides due to NAB,” said the Sindh minister.

Saeed Ghani further stated that a press release issued by the accountability bureau gives impression that I have committed contempt of NAB. Section 31A should be imposed on NAB chief first, he added.

Saeed Ghani challenged the NAB to serve him a notice. “I will tell their deeds on their faces,” said Ghani adding that NAB chief acted on government’s commands and was being blackmailed by the government.

The PPP leader further said the NAB chairman was exploiting the law the most. “Who was using the vehicles seized by NAB?” questioned the PPP leader alleging that the NAB officers were using the seized vehicles.

“NAB is also ineligible and incompetent just like the government,” he said.

