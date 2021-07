Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to hospital.

SUKHEKE (Dunya News) – At least four persons were wounded when two rashly driven trucks collided head-on in Sukheke on late Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, two trucks collided at the Lahore Road in Sukheke, injuring four persons. Eye-witnesses said the two trucks collided due to over-speeding.

