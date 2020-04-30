Air Chief witnesses Exercise Anatolian Eagle-2021 in Turkey

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Thursday visited the 3rd Main Jet Base in Konya, Turkey to review the multi-national air exercise “Anatolian Eagle-2021”.

The Air Chief was given a detailed briefing about the conduct of the exercise, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) media release.

While interacting with the participants, the Air Chief praised the operational readiness and professionalism of the participating aircrew.

He also underscored the significance of training in air operations for synergetic and effective employment of assets in a real scenario.

He said, “Such exercises contribute immensely in achieving greater synergy and cooperation amongst friendly forces.”

“Anatolian Eagle” is an annual event held alternately in Turkey and Pakistan.

This year the exercise features participation from Air Forces of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Qatar.

The PAF contingent comprises of JF-17 Thunder aircraft along with personnel from various PAF units and squadrons. The exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability between the participating air forces.