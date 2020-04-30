Ambassador of Azerbaijan pays farewell call on FM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction on the status of existing ties between the two countries and appreciated Ambassador Alizada s contributions in further strengthening them.

The Foreign Minister recalled Pakistan s support to Azerbaijan during the recent conflict on Nagorno-Karabakh and reaffirmed cooperation in reconstruction and rehabilitation of affected areas.

He recalled enhance momentum of high-level interactions and noted progress on cooperation in trade and commerce, energy, education and cultural spheres.

The Foreign Minister urged that two sides continue deepening bilateral relations built on historic and religious bonds and exceptional good will in all fields of mutual interest.