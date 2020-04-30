ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI|) will form government in Azad Kashmir and said that he hopes several political opponents will take back their nomination papers.

Sheikh Rashid predicted that in the future opposition and government are going to work together to adopt a new path for prosperity of the country.

He further said that he has been predicting for a long time that PML-N will be divided in two and now divide between Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz is clearer than ever as both party leaders have very different style of politics.

Talking about Afghanistan, Interior Minister said that he prays that the neighboring country does not decent into a civil war as peace in Afghanistan will ensure peace in Pakistan. Prime Minister has made it clear that Pakistan will be US partner for peace and the country has already has played a very important role for the Afghan peace process, he added.

Sheikh Rashid further said that Pakistan has been fighting terrorists for last 20 years and revealed that work on border fence with Iran and Afghanistan is almost complete.

He also rejected accusations of Pakistan’s involvement in drone attack in IIOJK and said that India is blaming Pakistan to hide its own failures.