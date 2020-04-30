LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 40 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 958,408. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,321 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,037 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 10,755 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,464 in Sindh, 4,320 in KP, 779 in Islamabad, 583 in Azad Kashmir, 309 in Balochistan, and 111 in GB.

Furthermore 346,301 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 337,674 in Sindh, 138,068 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,706 in Islamabad, 27,178 in Balochistan, 20,343 in Azad Kashmir and 6,138 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 14,590,230 coronavirus tests and 46,145 in the last 24 hours. 904,320 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,844 patients are in critical condition.