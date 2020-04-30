According to rescue sources, the fire broke out due to short-circuit.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – At least three persons, two girls and a woman, were killed when fire broke out at private girls hostel located in New Lahore Park area at the Raiwind Road Lahore on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, three female occupants fell unconscious after smoke accumulated in the building due to blaze. They were rushed to hospital by rescue teams where they died during treatment.

The deceased were identified as 22-year-old Neelam, 25-year-old Vaniza and 42-year-old Rebecca. According to rescue sources, the fire broke out due to short-circuit.

