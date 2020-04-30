COVID Positivity Ratio in Balochistan on Wednesday was recorded at 8.98 percent.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - At least 33 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Wednesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 27,178 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, over 865,326 people were screened for the virus till June 30, out of which 27,178 were reported positive and 33 in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 699 active coronavirus cases in the province while 26,170 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far.

At least 309 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio in Balochistan on Wednesday was recorded at 5.18 percent.

