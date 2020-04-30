RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Commander Mangla Corps Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mehmood visited Armoured Division today (Wednesday).

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Rashid Mahmood briefed about ongoing post shipment inspections of the first batch of newly inducted state of the art VT-4 tanks.

Corps Commander witnessed the mobility and manoeuvrability test of tanks and appreciated the efforts undertaken by the Formation for smooth conduct of the induction process.