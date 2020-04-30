The Air Chief appreciated the efforts put in by Turkish defence industry for modernizing its fleet.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu Wednesday called on President of Turkish Defence Industries, Prof. Dr Ismail Demir.

During his interaction with Prof. Dr Ismail Demir, the Air Chief appreciated the Turkish defence production sector which has made unprecedented progress over the last few years, said a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) media release here received.

The Air Chief appreciated the efforts put in by Turkish defence industry for indigenization and modernizing its defence fleet. He also reiterated his commitment to take Pakistan-Turkey military industry cooperation to new heights by capitalizing on the respective strengths of each side.

Later in the day, the Air Chief also visited Military Electronic Industries of Turkey (ASELSAN) and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI). Commander Turkish Air Force General Hasan Küçükakyüz was also present at TAI.