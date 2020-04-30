The legislators also apprised the PM of wider public appreciation for the current fiscal budget.

ISLAMABD (Dunya News) – Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Wednesday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed the issues and the ongoing uplift projects in their respective constituencies.

The MNAs included Shaukat Ali Bhatti, Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, Muhammad Khan Leghari, Aftab Jehangir, Raja Riaz, Tahir Iqbal and Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandhla, PM office media wing said in a press release.

While, Shaukat Ali Bhatti apprised the prime minister of the steps taken to increase yield of rice and extension of facilities to farmers under the agricultural transformation plan.