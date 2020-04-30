PM Khan's speech in NA true reflection of public sentiments: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech in National Assembly was a true reflection of public sentiments.

In a tweet, he said, PM Imran Khan’s speech covered all aspects including economic growth, issues related to the overseas Pakistanis, effective accountability, electoral reforms, national security and sovereignty.

Farrukh said the prime minister, being a statesman, raised voice for betterment of poor people and paid tribute to Kashmiris for their struggle to get right of self-determination.

— Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) June 30, 2021