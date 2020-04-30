PM Imran trying to mislead people: Bilawal Bhutto

ISLAMABAD (Dunay News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chariman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to mislead people of this country.

Addressing a presser after the National Assembly session Bilawal Bhutto while criticizing the speech of PM said instead of talking about the progress of the government in the last three years Imran Khan gave lecture on the non-issues.

PPP Chairman said PTI government has brought a tsunami of inflation in the country and Imran Khan is giving lectures in the Assembly.

He said he should tell people about the situation in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and other cities instead of giving lectures.



