Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

SRINAGAR (Web Desk) - In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two Kashmiri youth in Kulgam district on Wednesday.

The youth was killed by troops during cordon and search operation in Chimmer area of the district.

Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred fifteen Kashmiris during the month of June 2021.

While one hundred sixty nine people were critically injured after Indian troops and police personnel used brute force on peaceful protesters in the territory.