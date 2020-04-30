Issues in respective constituencies were discussed during the meeting.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Members of National Assembly (MNAs) from South Punjab called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Chaudhary Shoukat Ali Bhatti, Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari, Aftab Jahangir, Raja Riaz Ahmad, Tahir Iqbal and Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla were part of the delegation that met the premier.

Chaudhary Shaukat Ali Bhatti briefed the prime minister about a plan pertaining to increasing rice production in Hafizabad and providing facilities to farmers under the Agricultural Transformation Plan.