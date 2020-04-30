KARACHI (Dunya News) – The district authorities in Sindh on Wednesday have decided to provide alternatives lands to the people who lost their houses due to encroachment drive.

According to details, those who lost their shops will also be provided with lands so that they can restart their businesses.



The Sindh government will form an inquiry commission under the supervision of a retired judge to inspect the situation. The commission will also ascertain the losses of the people to take important decisions in this regard.