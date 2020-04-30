Strict security arrangements have been ensured on the occasion to avoid any untoward incident.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz on Wednesday has appeared before Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in sugar scandal case.



According to details, strict security arrangements have been ensured on the occasion to avoid any untoward incident.



Earlier, the sessions court had approved interim bail of Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in sugar scandal case.

Additional session judge Syed Ali Abbas conducted hearing on the matter and sought report from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in this regard.



The court had barred the authorities from arresting both the leaders till July 10.