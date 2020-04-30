Emergency service will be launched in 86 tehsils in the current year: CM Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has provided ambulances worth Rs1.5 billion to Rescue 1122 to improve emergency services.

Usman Buzdar, in his statement, said that emergency services are being launched in 86 tehsils in the current year while motorcycle rescue services will also be launched in 27 districts.

He further said that the service was without any service structure from last 15 years but the PTI government, through legislation, gave emergency services the status of department.