LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 27 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 957,371. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,281 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 979 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 10,747 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,440 in Sindh, 4,316 in KP, 777 in Islamabad, 582 in Azad Kashmir, 308 in Balochistan, and 111 in GB.

Furthermore 346,180 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 337,052 in Sindh, 137,951 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,652 in Islamabad, 27,145 in Balochistan, 20,293 in Azad Kashmir and 6,098 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 14,544,085 coronavirus tests and 42,062 in the last 24 hours. 903,484 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,871 patients are in critical condition.