RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had a Video Call with Chairman European Union Military Committee (EUMC) His Excellency General Claudio Graziano on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of mutual interests, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process and enhanced bilateral cooperation with European Union (EU) came under discussion during the call.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that Pakistan values its relations with EU and is earnestly looking forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.

The European Union Military Committee chairman also appreciated Pakistan s role in regional peace and stability especially the Afghan Peace Process.

Both the dignitaries pledged to play their role for further improvement in cooperation at all levels.