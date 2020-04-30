The ECP also fined PML-N MNA Armghan Sobhani over violation of the election code of conduct.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued show-cause notice to Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan over the violation of the election code of conduct in the PP-38 Sialkot by-elections.

The election commission has also fined Rs 49,000 to the Member National Assembly of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Armghan Sobhani.

The PML-N MNA was fined by the District Monitoring Officer. He has been directed to pay the fine within 3 days while action would be taken against him for non-payment of the fine.

The notice issued to the special assistant stated that Dr Firdous along with Tahir Mehmood Handley had participated in the election campaign of PTI candidate Asim Saleem, on which the District Monitoring Officer has summoned him on June 29.

However, Dr Firdous has assured the ECP of not entering constituency again.

The by-elections for the PP-38 Sialkot is scheduled to be held on July 28.