One injured in cylinder explosion in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) - At least one person sustained burn wounds in the cylinder blast at an illegal refilling shop in Barkat Market Lahore.

The cylinder explosion set the shop on fire, the blaze also engulfed four other shops, and around 10 vehicles parked nearby were damaged.

Commissioner Lahore Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman reached the spot and announced to take action against those responsible.

On the other hand Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar ordered an inquiry into the incident and demanded a report from Commissioner Lahore and CCPO.

