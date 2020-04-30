Murad Raas said summer vacation for Schools of Punjab to start July 1, 2021 till August 1, 2021.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab School Education Minister Murad Raas on Tuesday announced the summer vacation in all schools across the province from July 1 to August 1, 2021.

The provincial minister took to the twitter to make the announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

Summer vacation for Schools of Punjab to start July 1st, 2021 till August 1st, 2021. In these times of vacation, my request to all the children and their families is to follow SOPs issued by the government. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) June 29, 2021

Murad Raas said that the summer vacation for Schools of Punjab to start July 1, 2021 till August 1, 2021.

He requested all the children and their families to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19.