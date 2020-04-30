'We will take other provinces along in the journey of development.'

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar said Tuesday that the previous government have destroyed the institutions by political intervention.

Former Sindh chief minister (CM) Arbab Ghulam Rahim called on CM Buzdar on Tuesday. Matters of mutual interest and the current political situation was discussed in the meeting.

Congratulating CM Buzdar on the pro-people budget, Arbab Ghulam Rahim said that the Punjab government have excelled the other provinces. He expressed his wish that the Sindh government would also make Punjab a role model for the welfare of the people.

On the occasion, Usman Buzdar said the work done by his government in limited time period was worth more than the work done by previous governments in 70 years. He said we will take other provinces along in the journey of development.

