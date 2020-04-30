Let me state categorically that I have not had any meetings with any Israeli officials: NSA

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf has rejected reported of meetings with Israeli officials.

Moeed Yusuf, in a tweet, said that he was very disappointed to know that the leader of a major political party has insinuated that he had secretly met Israeli officials.

The NSA clarified his position and said “Let me state categorically and on record that I have not had any meetings with any Israeli officials nor have I visited Israel.”

Moeed Yusuf added that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has been very clear on the matter and Pakistan shall continue to stand for Palestinians’ right to a just two State solution. The rest are all conspiracy theories, he said.

Earlier, Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded from government to bring forward the details of the alleged visit of Zulfi Bukhari and NSA Moeed Yusuf to Israel. He also demanded to public the flight details.