LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 23 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 956,392. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,254 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 735 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 10,740 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,427 in Sindh, 4,311 in KP, 776 in Islamabad, 582 in Azad Kashmir, 307 in Balochistan, and 111 in GB.

Furthermore 346,036 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 336,507 in Sindh, 137,831 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,619 in Islamabad, 27,083 in Balochistan, 20,256 in Azad Kashmir and 6,060 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 14,502,023 coronavirus tests and 41,133 in the last 24 hours. 901,985 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,946 patients are in critical condition.