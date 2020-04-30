White House press secretary said that the vaccine will reach Pakistan during the current week.

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - The Biden administration is shipping 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Pakistan, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday.

White House press secretary said that the vaccine will reach Pakistan during the current week.

Jen Psaki further said: "Thanks to president s commitment to playing a leading role in ending the pandemic everywhere, 2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine will begin to ship to Peru from the United States,".

We are sending 1.5 million doses of Moderna to Honduras, and over this week we ll be able to announce more places that the United States will be sending our doses, she said.

