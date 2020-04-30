The Chief Minister said that action would be taken against those responsible for negligence.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Monday has took notice of the incident of fire in the Civil Secretariat building in Peshawar, Dunya News reported.

Taking notice of the incident of fire in SMBR offices near Gate No 4 in Civil Secretariat building, Mahmood Khan ordered an inquiry to find out the cause of the fire.

He ordered that the report of the fire should be submitted soon after conducting a transparent investigation and added that investigation should also determine the responsibilities regarding the incident and details about the damages caused by the fire.

