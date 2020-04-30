US president should not call if he wants Pakistan to do more: Moeed

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf has said that the US President should not call if he wants Pakistan to do more.

He said this while talking to Dunya News program "Dunya Kamran Khan Kay Sath". Dr Moeed Yusuf said US president will rush to engage with Pakistan if it hands over bases.

Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan wants a political solution to the Afghan issue because no one will win the civil war.

He said that the Afghan government has adopted an inappropriate attitude towards Pakistan. The United States had not asked Pakistan before announcing the deadline for the withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan. We want good relations with the United States and Afghanistan and are always ready for positive dialogue, he added.

Responding to a question, the National Security Adviser said that the decision on peace in Afghanistan is up to the Afghan side.

"We can no longer bear the burden of Afghan refugees as the fencing is underway on the Afghan border", he added. He said that the agenda of the National Security Summit was only the situation in the region.

