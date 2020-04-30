ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned session of Parliamentary Committee on National Security on July 1 to discuss the situation after withdrawal of United States (US) troops from Afghanistan.



The in-camera briefing will be held in the Parliament House.



Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Mian Shahbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F Parliamentary leader Maulana Asad Mahmood, BNP leader Sardar Muhammad Akhtar Mengal and ANP leader Ameer Haider Azam Khan Hoti, are among the members who have been invited for the meeting.



It would be first meeting of the committee in about eight months as the last meeting that was taken place in November 2020 was boycotted by the opposition.