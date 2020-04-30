Sindh govt eases COVID-19 restrictions

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The government of Sindh on Sunday announced that it has decided to ease the COVID-19 restrictions earlier imposed to curb the rapid spread of the virus in the province.

From today, shrines, indoor gyms, swimming pools and amusement parks can be opened. The Sindh government has also given permission to open home delivery service 24 hours a day. In this regard, Sindh Home Department has issued a notification.

The Sindh Home Department said that visitors would be allowed to stay at all the shrines in the province for ten minutes, visitors and staff would have to wear masks while sanitizers would be available at all entrances.

The Sindh Home Department has also strongly directed the management of indoor gyms, swimming pools and amusement parks to take precautionary measures.



