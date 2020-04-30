He said it was a new experiment to establish direct links between the government and the common man.

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – PTI government is fully determined to resolve the problems being confronted by the common man due to the obsolete system which was the product of previous rulers, said Dr Shahbaz Gill Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication.

He was talking to media persons after delivering pension related emoluments to a widow of PHA employee Amjad Ali, which were long-pending for the last four years.

He said that Prime Minister Portal had been launched to receive and resolve the problems confronted by the poor by excluding the same department which were responsible of miseries of the people.

It had not yet delivered 100 percent but we were trying to accelerate the pace of resolution of problems of people through this system without any recommendation of the influential or elite class.

Quoting the complaint of Sultan Bibi, he said that she had lodged a complaint 10 days ago about non-payment of pension of her husband who was a gardener in the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and died in 2017.

She was suffering due to the non-payment of the pension. This delay of four years was very horrifying for the poor family.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan took special action on her complaint, and just within 10 days I am here to present cheque of Rs.1,417,673 to her with repentance of inordinate delay,” he said.

Shahbaz Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken a bold step and an officer of Grade 17, Zaheerud Din Babar, Metropolitan Officer (Finance) who was responsible for this delay had been suspended with immediate effects.

He said that the state was responsible to look after its people and in this connection, the Prime Minister’s Portal will play a major role in creating reliable but missing links between the state and its people.

Talking to media persons, he said that the elements who were responsible of the electricity problems were making hue and cry over the minor load shedding of electricity.

SAPM said that water inflow into Tarbela reservoir had caused massive electricity shortage of 2500 megawatt. We were trying to fill this gap and in this connection, LNG was being imported which will take 3-4 days to restore normal power supply in the country.

He also criticized the previous rulers and said that they had established such power houses which had bound the government to pay back to its owners despite of their closure. He said that they also got kickbacks for the construction of these power houses.

About FATF, he said that due to the negligence of the previous rulers, Pakistan was placed in grey list and now the same group was exploiting it for political objectives. He said that this government had prudently handled this issue and out of 27 demands, 26 had already been fulfilled while the remaining one will also be resolved very soon.

Shahbaz Gill said that some foreign powers want to keep Pakistan in grey list adding that they don’t want that Pak rupee should gain strength.