CM Sindh orders police, administration not to harass blind shopkeeper at Tariq Road

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has strongly directed the authorities not to harass an elderly blind man running a cold drink corner shop on Tariq Road.

According to details, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah paid a surprise visit to the city along with officials to know the situation in Karachi. During the visit CM stopped at a cold drink corner shop on Tariq Road. A blind man was selling drinks at the shop.

According to the spokesperson of Sindh Chief Minister, the blind man had put up a board on his shop in which an appeal was written that he is an old blind man and no one should bother him.

The Sindh CM stopped at his shop and bought cold drinks and asked him who is bothering him?

The man told Murad Ali Shah that the police and the administration were harassing him. The Sindh Chief Minister directed ADC One East, SSP East and Administrator KMC not to bother the elderly man.

The Sindh Chief Minister said that whenever people come to the store of this man, they should buy from him. The elderly man is earning a living for his children despite being blind. This old man is the best example of hard work, we should encourage him, said CM.



