MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Two religious parties and two former ministers of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) while expressing full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and formed an alliance for upcoming general elections.

According to sources, the religious parties including Jamiat Ulema-e-Jammu and Kashmir and All Jammu and Kashmir Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam formed alliance with the PTI for upcoming elections and both religious parties will vote for PTI candidates.

In addition, the former AJK ministers have also joined the PTI. Among the former ministers are Syed Manzoor and Mufti Mansoor. They belong to PML-N and Muslim Conference.