LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday demanded to disclose the assets of every public servant.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the PML-N spokesperson said that tax revenue bullying and NAB raids do not increase tax revenue.

Maryam Aurangzeb said that this new tactic has been adopted after the failure of NAB-Niazi Nexus, adding that the assets of public officials are already visible and the FBR has all the records and details.

She questioned the agenda behind transferring this power from FBR to NAB and said by amending the Income Tax Act, the assets of every person receiving salary from the national exchequer should be disclosed.