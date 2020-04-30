Farogh urges legal fraternity to play role in implementation of law

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Nasim has urged the legal fraternity to play its due role in proper implementation of law to provide relief to common people.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Sunday, he said the Bar and the Bench have cardinal role in enforcement of law and dispensation of justice.

He said the Law Ministry believes in constitutionalism and the rule of law and it will not do anything repugnant to the law, Constitution, human and fundamental rights.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said the government will extend all possible facilitation in lawmaking to provide relief to the common people.