Country is in midst of a crisis in the month of June: Miftah

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Miftah Ismail on Sunday said that incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is responsible for gas and electricity crisis in the country.

Talking to media persons, former Finance Minister said that Hammad Azhar is lying by saying that previous governments are responsible for the current crisis.

He further said that country is in midst of a crisis in the month of June and wondered what will be the extent of the issue in December when demand of gas multiplies.