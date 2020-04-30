LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 23 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 954,743. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,211 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 901 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 10,721 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,410 in Sindh, 4,304 in KP, 776 in Islamabad, 582 in Azad Kashmir, 307 in Balochistan, and 111 in GB.

Furthermore 345,796 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 335,555 in Sindh, 137,628 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 82,565 in Islamabad, 27,003 in Balochistan, 20,212 in Azad Kashmir and 5,984 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 14,416,394 coronavirus tests and 44,544 in the last 24 hours. 900,291 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,941 patients are in critical condition.