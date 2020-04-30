It goes to the credit of Prime Minister Imran Khan for leading the austerity drive: Babar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Advisor to Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs on Saturday said that opposition wants NRO but government has taken firm action taken against corrupt elements and Recoveries of one thousand billion rupees have been made from different mafias including land mafia.

Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said the government is strengthening the institutions including those related to national security.

The Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs said we have strengthened the economy despite the Covid-19. He said cash assistance was directly disbursed to the poor people in all the provinces under Ehsaas program after the break-out of the pandemic.

Babar Awan said the budget for next fiscal year envisages allocations that will also enable the poor in the rural areas to build houses. He said houses and flats are being constructed across the country under Naya Pakistan Housing Authority.

The Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs said it goes to the credit of Prime Minister Imran Khan for leading the austerity drive.