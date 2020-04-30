'Strategy has been chalked out to control the spread of drugs in the society.'

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Ahmad Shah says every person will have to play its role in the fight against drugs to protect the future of generations to come.

In his message on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, he expressed the commitment to eliminate the scourge of drugs from the country.

He said we are determined to save our country, people and youth from the danger of drugs. He said strategy has been chalked out to control the spread of drugs in the society.

On the other hand, President Arif Alvi, in his message on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, said effective measures to curb drug use and its illicit trafficking are a top priority of the government of Pakistan.

He said today we reaffirm our commitment to eliminate drug trafficking as it poses a serious threat to public health.

The President said we must fulfill our collective responsibility to stop the illicit drug trade through joint efforts.

He said it is a great honor for Pakistan that the international community has recognized and appreciated Pakistan s role and commitment in the fight against drug trafficking.