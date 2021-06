Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tairn presented these demands for grants

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Assembly on Friday approved 68 demands for grants worth Rs 804,710,214,000 having no cut motions on them after voice voting in the House.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tairn presented these demands for grants which were approved after voting.

These demands for grants having no cut motions were related to Climate Change Division, Commerce Division, Communication Division, Pakistan Post Office Department, Defence Division, Federal Government Institutions in Cantonments and Garrisons, Defence Services,

Economic Affairs Division, Federal Education and Professional Training, Higher Education Commission, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), National Heritage and Cultural Division, Housing and Works Division, Human Rights Division,

Industries and Production Division, Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Secretariat, Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, Interior Division, Islamabad Capital Territory, Combined Civil Armed Forces, Inter-Provincial Coordination Division,

Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division, Law and Justice Division, Federal Judicial Academy, Federal Shariat Court, Council of Islamic Ideology, National Accountability Bureau, District Judiciary Islamabad Capital Territory, Maritime Affairs Division,

Narcotics Control Division, National Assembly, the Senate, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Division, Parliamentary Affairs Division, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division, CPEC Authority, Privatization Division,

Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony Division, Science and Technology Division, States and Frontiers Division, Water Resources Division, Divisions of Development Expenditure of Climate Change, Commerce, Communication, Defence, Federal Education and Professional Training, Higher Education Commission, NAVTTC, National Heritage and Culture,

Human Rights, Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, Interior, Inter-Provincial Coordination, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Narcotics Control, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Science and Technology,

Water Resources, Survey of Pakistan, Capital Outlay on Civil Works, Capital Outlay on Industrial Development, Capital Outlay on Maritime Affairs Division.