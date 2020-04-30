He also directed the provinces to encourage women to participate in nursery raising.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Amin Aslam on Friday directed the forest departments of all federating units to enhance plantation targets for the next year so that one billion more trees were being planted or regenerated under Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Plantation (TBTTP) programme.

He was chairing the 5th Meeting of the Federal Forestry Board took place here at the Ministry of Climate Change, said a statement. Amin said, “The TBTTP is a national cause which requires a national effort and we are getting global recognition for meeting our targets”.

Because of the global significance of this ambitious project, Pakistan was given the opportunity to recently host the World Environment Day on June 5.

Through the green initiatives of the present government, there were now opportunities of green diplomacy and nature bonds from which the state of Pakistan can get debt relief in the future, he underlined.

With June 30, 2021 around the corner, the target of one billion trees has already been achieved.

The SAPM directed all the provinces to enhance the overall target of planting/regenerating one more billion trees for the next year through plantations and by enhancing Assisted Natural Regeneration (ANR).

He also directed the provinces to encourage women to participate in nursery raising.

“The many success stories of the TBTTP need to be shared now to showcase the best plantations and to highlight how the livelihoods of the local communities have been improved through green jobs,” Amin emphasised.

The SAPM directed all the provinces and field teams to ensure digital reporting of the forestry interventions into the dedicated dashboard.

He pointed out that funding for the planned plantation activities would be ensured to achieve the planned targets for next year.

This coordination meeting for implementation of the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Project (TBTTP) was attended by representatives of Forest and Wildlife Departments including provincial Forest Ministers from all the four provinces and territories of Pakistan, Secretaries and Project Directors of TBTTP, Chair IWMB and the country representative of IUCN.