ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Friday that after taking over the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the Sindh government also barred the opposition leader from delivering the budget speech.

Expressing his views in a Twitter message, Fawad Chaudhry said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was only good enough to speak about democracy 24 hours per day, but when it comes to following the rules, Sindh is the last province to do it.

He further said that Zardari family’s dictatorship was imposed in Sindh and barring the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly from delivering the budget speech was a new color of Zardari’s democracy.

