ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised the need for expediting the electoral reforms process so as to grant Overseas Pakistanis their political rights as well as make the electoral process more transparent, secure and impartial.

He said this in a meeting with Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin-ul-Haque, and Advisor to PM on Parliamentary Affairs, Babar Awan to discuss the electoral reforms process at Presidency in Islamabad today (Thursday).

Dr Alvi said it is national obligation of political parties of the country and stakeholders concerned to work together to strengthen the electoral system in the country.

The meeting discussing various proposals with regard to improving the electoral laws, emphasised the need for evolving consensus among political parties and other relevant stakeholders to take forward the reforms process.

The President said all political parties need to rise above political differences and show spirit of cooperation for the sake of political rights of our citizens for a fair electoral process through Electronic Voting Machines and also to facilitate the Overseas Pakistanis through internet-voting.

Dr Alvi remarked that he is ready to reach out all political parties to take them on board to improve the existing electoral laws.