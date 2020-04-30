Congress demands PM Modi to withdraw August 5 move and restore Kashmir's autonomy

Jammu (Web Desk): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress party has decided to attend the all-party meeting of Kashmiri political parties convened by Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi on Thursday, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Congress party’s spokesperson for IIOJK chapter, Ravinder Sharma, in a statement in Jammu said that the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.



The meeting was attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh and senior leaders Karan Singh, P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Rajni Patil, G A Mir and Tariq Hameed Karra, he said.

Narendra Modi has invited fourteen political leaders from IIOJK to the meeting to be chaired by him. Congress leaders, G A Mir and Ghulam Nabi Azad, are among the invitees.



The meeting is the first such exercise since Modi regime repealed the special status of IIOJK on August 05, 2019 and placed it under military siege.