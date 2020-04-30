LAHORE (Dunya News) – Car which was allegedly used in Johar Town blast entered Lahore from Babu Sabu interchange; however, further investigation is underway.

According to sources, the car entered the metropolis around 9:40am on Wednesday and went through checking by police personnel at the interchange. CTD and other agencies have obtained CCTV footage as use of the vehicle in the blast despite inspection by law enforcement agencies raises questions.

On the other hand, a case of Johar Town bomb blast has been registered in CTD Lahore police station on the complaint of SHO Abid Baig. The FIR includes 7ATA, 3/4 Explosives Act, 302, 324, 148/149 and other serious provisions.

Three unidentified terrorists have also been named in the FIR. The text of the FIR states that the terrorists used a vehicle and a motorcycle for the operation. The blast killed three people and injured 21.