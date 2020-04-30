ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan was given a briefing on the security situation in the country and the region and Afghan peace process during a visit to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Secretariat on Wednesday.

As per details, a meeting under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan was held at the headquarters which was attended by federal ministers as well as leadership of all three armed forces of the country.

Prime Minister Imran appreciated the ISI’s diligent efforts for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.